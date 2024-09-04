Dak Prescott Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Cleveland Browns -- whose pass defense was ranked first in the league last year (164.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Prescott a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Prescott this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Prescott vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.56

14.56 Projected Passing Yards: 236.24

236.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.26

11.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott 2023 Fantasy Performance

In his best game last season, Prescott picked up 37.9 fantasy points -- 26-of-35 (74.3%), 404 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 10 against the New York Giants.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Prescott finished with 32.2 points -- 22-of-32 (68.8%), 331 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 12 versus the Washington Commanders.

In Week 5 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott finished with a season-low 4.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14-of-24 (58.3%), 153 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 6.1 -- was in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, when Prescott put together this stat line: 21-of-34 (61.8%), 134 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 27 yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Browns last season.

Against Cleveland last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Browns allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Cleveland let three players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Browns last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Cleveland last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Browns allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Browns last year.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.