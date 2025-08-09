FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Dak Prescott 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Going into the 2025 season, Dak Prescott is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 31st among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 116.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points116.512331
2025 Projected Fantasy Points249.82120

Dak Prescott 2024 Game-by-Game

Prescott accumulated 29.9 fantasy points -- 28-of-51 (54.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 3 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Browns11.519-for-32179100
Week 2Saints12.927-for-39293120
Week 3Ravens29.928-for-51379201
Week 4@Giants16.722-for-27221200
Week 5@Steelers16.429-for-42352220
Week 6Lions3.217-for-33178020
Week 8@49ers13.625-for-38243220

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps

Prescott threw for 1,978 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (185-of-286), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year (247.3 yards per game). Here's a look at how a few of Prescott's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
CeeDee Lamb1521011194616
George Pickens10359900316
Jalen Tolbert7949610713

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

