Dak Prescott 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Dak Prescott is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 31st among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 116.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 116.5 123 31 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 249.8 21 20

Dak Prescott 2024 Game-by-Game

Prescott accumulated 29.9 fantasy points -- 28-of-51 (54.9%), 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 3 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 11.5 19-for-32 179 1 0 0 Week 2 Saints 12.9 27-for-39 293 1 2 0 Week 3 Ravens 29.9 28-for-51 379 2 0 1 Week 4 @Giants 16.7 22-for-27 221 2 0 0 Week 5 @Steelers 16.4 29-for-42 352 2 2 0 Week 6 Lions 3.2 17-for-33 178 0 2 0 Week 8 @49ers 13.6 25-for-38 243 2 2 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps

Prescott threw for 1,978 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (185-of-286), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year (247.3 yards per game). Here's a look at how a few of Prescott's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets CeeDee Lamb 152 101 1194 6 16 George Pickens 103 59 900 3 16 Jalen Tolbert 79 49 610 7 13

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.