Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/28/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Today is a Coors Field day between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers, so while you should of course look at those lineups (especially Los Angeles), we will focus on three other teams since we don't need to tell you what you already know there.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.10 | Opposing Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (RHP)

The regular season is almost over which means stacking the Atlanta Braves lineup is, too, but there's still time.

Atlanta has had a sensational season from start to finish. They'll aim to continue that tonight when they collide with the Chicago Cubs and their starter, Marcus Stroman.

Stroman had a very strong start to the season but hasn't looked anything like that in what has been a short second-half stint for the righty. He's only been able to pitch 22 innings in the latter half of the year due to right hip inflammation. In those 22 innings, he has only started in five of his seven games and has been wrecked by opposing offenses. Over his last four starts, he hasn't touched four innings in any of them. Stroman's ERA is 8.59 in that time, and he also has a 17.3% strikeout rate; that's not going to get it done.

Fire up the Braves.

As expected, Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,000) is the top dog when it comes to the Atlanta lineup. The soon-to-be NL MVP pulled off the 40-70 season in the Braves' 6-5 win last night, so at this stage, he's just trying to pile other stats ahead of the end of the year. He's quietly put together an 11-game hitting streak. The star is keeping himself red-hot heading into the postseason. numberFire's model has him projected for 15.1 FanDuel points, the most of any player not playing in Coors Field tonight.

Michael Harris II ($3,000) is a good salary-saver play for the Braves stack. His second half has been one of the best in baseball. After having a -1.4 wRAA in the first half, he has a 11.7 wRAA in his last 68 games. His wOBA is up to a .369 clip as well. Harris is projected for 12.4 FanDuel points, per numberFire.

Matt Olson ($4,500), Austin Riley ($4,000), Ozzie Albies ($3,900), and Eddie Rosario ($2,700) are all good options.

Toronto Blue Jays

Implied Total: 4.78 | Opposing Pitcher: Luke Weaver (RHP)

The Toronto Blue Jays are still fighting for their spot in the postseason, continuing that battle against the New York Yankees,

New York will send out Luke Weaver, who has been a lot better on the Yankees than he was for the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners this year. He's got a SIERA of 3.73 in all of two games in the Bronx. Over the entire stretch of the season, however, he has a 4.72 SIERA, 6.47 ERA, and 5.55 FIP, which really tells you much more.

The Blue Jays know that, and they need to take advantage tonight as they pursue the second AL Wild Card spot.

Davis Schneider ($3,400) has been excellent since his call-up; he's swinging to the tune of a .419 wOBA and .324 ISO. He does strike out a bit (30.4%), but with how great his offensive numbers have been, he's the guy you're rolling out there.

Another option is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,600). Guerrero has had a down season by his standards but still has posted a strong overall campaign. The Blue Jays' first baseman has a .339 wOBA and 26 home runs along with 94 RBIs. With how important these games are, expect Guerrero to come through when they need him.

Roll out any of Bo Bichette ($3,200), George Springer ($3,100), Daulton Varsho ($2,700), and Kevin Kiermaier ($2,400) to fill out the Blue Jays stack for tonight.

