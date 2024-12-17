D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will match up with the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (244.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Metcalf worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Metcalf vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.98

48.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 98.0 fantasy points in 2024 (8.2 per game), Metcalf is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 122nd overall.

During his last three games Metcalf has been targeted 18 times, with 11 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 14.3 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

Metcalf has produced 27.2 fantasy points (5.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 32 targets into 22 catches for 272 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Metcalf's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 2, as he tallied 18.9 fantasy points by hauling in 10 passes (on 14 targets) for 129 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.K. Metcalf had his worst game of the season last week against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied just 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed four players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Vikings this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

