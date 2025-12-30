D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218.1 yards allowed per game).

D.J. Moore Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.37

37.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 119.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), Moore is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 105th overall.

In his last three games, Moore has amassed 36.5 total fantasy points (12.2 per game), hauling in 10 balls (on 16 targets) for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore has been targeted 24 times, with 13 receptions for 186 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 38.8 fantasy points (7.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Moore's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he posted 19.0 fantasy points by passing for two yards and one passing touchdown with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 17 rushing yards on one carry (17.0 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers, grabbing one pass on three targets for -4 yards (-0.4 fantasy points).

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

