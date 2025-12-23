D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (229.3 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Moore, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the 49ers.

D.J. Moore Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.07

42.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 93rd overall, as he has put up 118.4 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has reeled in 10 balls (on 15 targets) for 162 yards and three touchdowns, good for 35.4 fantasy points (11.8 per game).

Moore has been targeted 27 times, with 17 receptions for 243 yards and five TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 56.5 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he carried one time for 17 yards and one touchdown on his way to 19.0 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on six targets) for 72 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore's game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just -0.4 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for -4 yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed over 300 yards passing to just three players this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this season.

Just three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

San Francisco has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the 49ers this season.

