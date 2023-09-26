D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Running back D'Andre Swift has a matchup against the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league (128.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Swift worth considering for his next game against the Commanders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Swift vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.86

10.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.92

59.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.43

14.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 38.2 fantasy points this season (12.7 per game), Swift is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 41st among all players.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Swift carried the ball 16 times for 130 yards (8.1 yards per carry) with one catch (on two targets) for eight yards as a receiver, good for 13.8 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Washington has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Commanders have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown reception by three players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

