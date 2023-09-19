D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

D'Andre Swift and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fourth-ranked rushing defense (54 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Is Swift a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Swift vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.32

10.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.62

53.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.75

18.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Swift is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (88th overall), putting up 24.4 total fantasy points (12.2 per game).

Through two games this season, Swift has 24.4 total fantasy points, toting the ball 29 times for 178 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added six yards on four catches (five targets).

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Swift toted the ball 28 times for 175 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for six yards as a receiver, good for 24.1 fantasy points.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown reception by three players this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

