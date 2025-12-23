D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift will take on the eighth-ranked tun defense of the San Francisco 49ers (102.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Swift worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the 49ers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

D'Andre Swift Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.64

59.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.15

18.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Swift is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (42nd overall), with 169.9 total fantasy points (12.1 per game).

In his last three games, Swift has put up 36.8 fantasy points (12.3 per game), rushing for 219 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also contributed 29 yards on six catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Swift has generated 57.5 fantasy points (11.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 359 yards with three touchdowns on 70 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 56 yards on eight grabs (10 targets).

The high point of Swift's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he went off for 108 rushing yards on 14 carries (for 23.5 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed two balls (on three targets) for 67 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift disappointed his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, when he managed only 0.9 fantasy points (8 carries, 15 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

49ers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this year.

Just three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only three players this season.

A total of 25 players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed only two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the 49ers this season.

