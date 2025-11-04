D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Running back D'Andre Swift faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the league (150 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Chicago Bears play the New York Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Swift a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D'Andre Swift Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.22

30.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.35

20.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 93.6 fantasy points this season (13.4 per game), Swift is the 16th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 51st among all players.

During his last three games, Swift has 56.4 total fantasy points (18.8 per game), carrying the ball 44 times for 277 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 107 yards on five catches (six targets) with one TDs.

Swift has 76.2 total fantasy points (15.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 71 times for 348 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 174 yards on 12 catches (16 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Swift's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught two balls on three targets for 67 yards with one touchdown, good for 23.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 6.5 fantasy points (17 carries, 53 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.