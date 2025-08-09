FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift was 19th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 172.5. Heading into 2025, he is the 24th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Swift's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points172.55119
2025 Projected Fantasy Points137.47524

D'Andre Swift 2024 Game-by-Game

Swift accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Titans5.01030010030
Week 2@Texans4.21418054042
Week 3@Colts4.21320042042
Week 4Rams22.516931770165
Week 5Panthers18.021731220120
Week 6Jaguars17.917911440119
Week 8@Commanders18.9181291-00129

D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Swift's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift2539596313.8
Caleb Williams814890106.0
Roschon Johnson551506142.7
D.J. Moore1475005.4

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

