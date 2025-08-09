D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift was 19th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 172.5. Heading into 2025, he is the 24th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Swift's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|172.5
|51
|19
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|137.4
|75
|24
D'Andre Swift 2024 Game-by-Game
Swift accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Titans
|5.0
|10
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Week 2
|@Texans
|4.2
|14
|18
|0
|5
|4
|0
|42
|Week 3
|@Colts
|4.2
|13
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|42
|Week 4
|Rams
|22.5
|16
|93
|1
|7
|7
|0
|165
|Week 5
|Panthers
|18.0
|21
|73
|1
|2
|2
|0
|120
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|17.9
|17
|91
|1
|4
|4
|0
|119
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|18.9
|18
|129
|1
|-
|0
|0
|129
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers
The Bears ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Swift's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|D'Andre Swift
|253
|959
|6
|31
|3.8
|Caleb Williams
|81
|489
|0
|10
|6.0
|Roschon Johnson
|55
|150
|6
|14
|2.7
|D.J. Moore
|14
|75
|0
|0
|5.4
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.