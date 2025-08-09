D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift was 19th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 172.5. Heading into 2025, he is the 24th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Swift's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 172.5 51 19 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 137.4 75 24

D'Andre Swift 2024 Game-by-Game

Swift accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Titans 5.0 10 30 0 1 0 0 30 Week 2 @Texans 4.2 14 18 0 5 4 0 42 Week 3 @Colts 4.2 13 20 0 4 2 0 42 Week 4 Rams 22.5 16 93 1 7 7 0 165 Week 5 Panthers 18.0 21 73 1 2 2 0 120 Week 6 Jaguars 17.9 17 91 1 4 4 0 119 Week 8 @Commanders 18.9 18 129 1 - 0 0 129 View Full Table ChevronDown

D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Swift's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 253 959 6 31 3.8 Caleb Williams 81 489 0 10 6.0 Roschon Johnson 55 150 6 14 2.7 D.J. Moore 14 75 0 0 5.4

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.