Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (60-43) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-66)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MARQ

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-196) | CHW: (+164)

CHC: (-196) | CHW: (+164) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

CHC: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Cubs) vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-8, 0.00 ERA

Burke (4-8) will take the mound for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Cubs. The White Sox have an 11-6-0 ATS record in Burke's 17 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have an 8-9 record in Burke's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.4%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -196 favorite, while the White Sox are a +164 underdog at home.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are -118 to cover, while the White Sox are -102 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-White Sox contest on July 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 45, or 68.2%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 100 games with a total this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 49-51-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 97 total times this season. They've finished 35-62 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, the White Sox have gone 10-31 (24.4%).

The White Sox have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-50-5).

The White Sox have a 56-44-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 103 hits. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 26th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (106) this season while batting .268 with 56 extra-base hits. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .529 this season.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a .406 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox. He's batting .229 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Chase Meidroth a has .334 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Luis Robert has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .206.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/16/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/15/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

