Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (75-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-92)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | COL: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | COL: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

CHC: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 10-8, 3.57 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 5-7, 4.97 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (10-8) for the Cubs and Kyle Freeland (5-7) for the Rockies. Taillon's team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has a record of 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have an 11-7-0 ATS record in Freeland's 18 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 9-8 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (64.7%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cubs vs Rockies moneyline has Chicago as a -148 favorite, while Colorado is a +126 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Cubs are +104 to cover, and the Rockies are -125.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Rockies on Sept. 14 is 10.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (52.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 21-5 when favored by -148 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 144 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 68-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 37.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (53-88).

Colorado has a record of 40-66 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (37.7%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-72-1).

The Rockies have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 71-75-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 73 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 while slugging .450.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Happ hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double and two walks.

Isaac Paredes is batting .235 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 70 walks, while slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 115th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Paredes brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with a double, three walks and five RBI.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Cody Bellinger has 17 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Bellinger brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Doyle takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with an RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with 159 hits and has a club-best .466 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .334 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .247.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

