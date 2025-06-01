Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (36-22) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-30)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSOH

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | CIN: (+134)

CHC: (-158) | CIN: (+134) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 4-3, 3.86 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 3-5, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (4-3) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (3-5) will answer the bell for the Reds. Taillon's team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds are 4-7-0 ATS in Martínez's 11 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 1-5 record in Martínez's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.3%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -158 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +140 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -170.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds on June 1 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 26 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 12-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 56 chances this season.

The Cubs are 29-27-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 16 of the 33 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.5%).

Cincinnati has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-32-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 30-27-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .911, fueled by an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .520. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (59) this season, and 34 of those have gone for extra bases.

Suzuki enters this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with eight doubles, three home runs, six walks and 13 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 24 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Hoerner has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double and two walks.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 58 hits, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .252 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 100th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .388 OBP, and has a club-high .427 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .305.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks while hitting .292.

Santiago Espinal is hitting .257 with nine doubles and 14 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

