Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (35-22) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-29)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and FDSOH

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

CHC: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz (Cubs) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 4-4, 3.39 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Pomeranz (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.39 ERA). Pomeranz did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Reds have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.1%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Reds, Chicago is the favorite at -164, and Cincinnati is +138 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Reds are -152 to cover, and the Cubs are +126.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Reds game on May 31, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 25, or 71.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 10-5 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 55 opportunities.

The Cubs are 28-27-0 against the spread in their 55 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have a 16-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-31-2).

The Reds have put together a 30-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 61 hits. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .518.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.562) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in MLB.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 58 hits and is batting .272 this season.

Suzuki has recorded at least one base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with seven doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 24 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 58 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .256 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

TJ Friedl has a .390 OBP while slugging .431. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .306.

He is currently 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Lux is hitting .296 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks.

Santiago Espinal is batting .262 with nine doubles and 14 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

