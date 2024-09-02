Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (71-66) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 9-8, 3.85 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 5-7, 3.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (9-8) for the Cubs and Jared Jones (5-7) for the Pirates. When Taillon starts, his team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season. Taillon's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. The Pirates have a 4-12-0 record against the spread in Jones' starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Jones' starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.2%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -148, and Pittsburgh is +126 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +142 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -172.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Pirates contest on September 2 has been set at 7.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (53.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 20-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 64-70-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Pirates are 32-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 14-25 record (winning just 35.9% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-67-3).

The Pirates have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 72-61-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .243 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .462.

He is 88th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .350 this season. He's batting .259.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 129th.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, five walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Paredes heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with five walks and three RBI.

Cody Bellinger has 14 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .458. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz's 127 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 35th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 52 walks while batting .238.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .239 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2023: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.