Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

The Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Tuesday.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (78-72) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-164) | PIT: (+138)

CHC: (-164) | PIT: (+138) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140)

CHC: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 3-3, 3.10 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 2-8, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound, while Falter (2-8) will take the ball for the Pirates. When Assad starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. When Falter starts, the Pirates are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Falter's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (59.9%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Pirates reveal Chicago as the favorite (-164) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +116 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -140.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

Cubs versus Pirates on September 19 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 45, or 57.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 11 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 144 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 67-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 50 of the 115 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 21-24 (46.7%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-65-7).

The Pirates have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 75-71-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 142 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .311 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner takes a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 132 hits.

Happ brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Dansby Swanson has been key for Chicago with 130 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .421.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated 144 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Pirates. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 59th and he is 36th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .270 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Jack Suwinski has 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 70 walks while batting .214.

Connor Joe has 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .232.

Cubs vs. Pirates Head to Head

8/27/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/26/2023: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/25/2022: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/21/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/19/2023: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2022: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

