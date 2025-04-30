Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (18-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-19)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-174) | PIT: (+146)

CHC: (-174) | PIT: (+146) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-108) | PIT: +1.5 (-111)

CHC: -1.5 (-108) | PIT: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 2-2, 2.54 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-3, 6.95 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (2-2) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3). Boyd and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Mlodzinski's starts. The Pirates have a 1-4 record in Mlodzinski's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (50.7%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Cubs are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (-108 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -111 to cover.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Pirates game on April 30 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 10 wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -174 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 28 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 15-13-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have a 6-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.6% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-15-1).

The Pirates are 11-19-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .965, fueled by an OBP of .397 to go with a slugging percentage of .568. He has a .288 batting average, as well.

He is 36th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks, while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Crow-Armstrong brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI.

Carson Kelly is batting .370 with a .891 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Kelly has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with 31 hits, batting .298 this season with 15 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up an on-base percentage of .362 and has 24 hits, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .250 and slugging .531.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Enmanuel Valdez is hitting .219 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

