Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188)

CHC: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 0-0, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (0-1) to the mound, while Carmen Mlodzinski will take the ball for the Pirates. Imanaga has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Imanaga's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Mlodzinski has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates covered in both chances. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one Mlodzinski start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.8%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Cubs are +155 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -188.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Pirates on April 10 is 6.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in six of their 12 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Pirates have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-0).

The Pirates have gone 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with an OBP of .453, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .548. He's batting .333 on the season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 30th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .200 with six extra-base hits. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 130th, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Happ has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Matt Shaw is batting .257 with a .457 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Shaw has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Alex Bregman is batting .188 with a .278 OBP and three RBI for Chicago this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has accumulated a team-best OBP (.449) and slugging percentage (.625), while leading the Pirates in hits (14, while batting .350).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is slugging .583 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Brandon Lowe is batting .220 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!