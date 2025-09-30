Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on Sept. 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in the MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (92-70) vs. San Diego Padres (90-72)

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ABC

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-220) | SD: -1.5 (+180)

CHC: +1.5 (-220) | SD: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 14-8, 3.21 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-5, 2.87 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA) for the Cubs and Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.87 ERA) for the Padres. Boyd's team is 13-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Boyd's team has a record of 14-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have an 18-13-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 31 starts with a set spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (50.7%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Padres are +180 to cover, while the Cubs are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Padres contest on Sept. 30 has been set at 7, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 108 games this year and have walked away with the win 70 times (64.8%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 69 times in 105 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 157 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 75-82-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Padres have compiled a 33-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

San Diego is 30-33 (winning 47.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-87-3).

The Padres have an 87-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 133 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

He is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Nico Hoerner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .247 with a .481 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 32 home runs, 103 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Suzuki has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .281 with two doubles, five home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. a has .368 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .268 while slugging .446.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Tatis brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Manny Machado's 169 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has a team-best .392 slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

