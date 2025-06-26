Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (47-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-37)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-134) | STL: (+114)

CHC: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+118) | STL: +1.5 (-142)

CHC: -1.5 (+118) | STL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 3-2, 2.82 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-3, 4.48 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (3-2) against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (5-3). Imanaga and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Cardinals are 10-5-0 against the spread when Pallante starts. The Cardinals have a 6-3 record in Pallante's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.7%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Chicago is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cardinals. The Cubs are +118 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -142.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cubs versus Cardinals on June 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (69.2%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 26 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 78 opportunities.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 39-39-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have compiled a 24-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, St. Louis has gone 9-13 (40.9%).

The Cardinals have played in 81 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-35-3).

The Cardinals have a 44-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.933) this season. He has a .291 batting average, an on-base percentage of .399, and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 23rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 84 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 44 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 51st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging in the majors.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .258 with a .539 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.369) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Hoerner heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a home run and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is batting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Brendan Donovan has a .372 on-base percentage while slugging .432. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Willson Contreras has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks while batting .246.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2024: 11-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

