Creighton vs Maryland-Eastern Shore College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) will visit the Creighton Bluejays (1-1) after losing three straight road games.

Creighton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (99.2%)

Creighton is a 31.5-point favorite over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday and the over/under has been set at 143.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Creighton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton put together a 22-14-0 ATS record last year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last season.

Creighton didn't cover the spread as a 31.5-point favorite or more last season, while Maryland-Eastern Shore covered as an underdog by 31.5 or more 25% of the time.

The Bluejays owned a worse record against the spread at home (11-6-0) than they did in road games (9-2-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Hawks performed better at home (4-4-0) than on the road (8-10-0) last season.

Creighton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Creighton was the 131st-ranked squad in the country (75.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 110th (70.0 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Creighton was 53rd in the country in rebounds (34.4 per game) last season. It was 172nd in rebounds conceded (31.1 per game).

Creighton was 13th-best in the country in assists (17.1 per game) last season.

Creighton was 215th in the country in turnovers per game (11.4) and -4-worst in turnovers forced (7.4) last season.

Last season Maryland-Eastern Shore scored 67.4 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 77.8 points per contest (322nd-ranked).

Last year Maryland-Eastern Shore averaged 29.9 boards per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 33.4 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Last season Maryland-Eastern Shore ranked 316th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.6 per game.

Last season Maryland-Eastern Shore committed 12.5 turnovers per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

