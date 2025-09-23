Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Wideout Courtland Sutton has a matchup versus the 25th-ranked passing defense in the league (240.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Denver Broncos meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Courtland Sutton Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.17

58.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Sutton is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (67th overall), with 30.5 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sutton posted 17.8 fantasy points, tallying six receptions on eight targets for 118 yards and one TD.

Bengals Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Bengals have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

