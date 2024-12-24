Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will match up with the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (231.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Daily fantasy players, is Sutton worth considering for his next game against the Bengals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sutton vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.15

63.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Sutton is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (80th overall), with 132.0 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has amassed 184 yards and one score on 14 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 24.4 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that period.

Sutton has been targeted 42 times, with 29 receptions for 359 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 53.9 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, when he put up 21.7 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 97 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, grabbing one pass on four targets for 26 yards (2.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed a TD catch by 25 players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Bengals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.