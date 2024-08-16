Courtland Sutton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton put up 3.8 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 48th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 131.2 103 28 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 110.8 130 48

Courtland Sutton 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Sutton finished with 13.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3.8 12 4 38 0

Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos threw the football on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Sutton's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Courtland Sutton 90 59 772 10 17 Josh Reynolds 64 40 608 5 10 Marvin Mims 33 22 377 1 1 Donald Parham 41 27 285 4 10

