NFL

Courtland Sutton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Courtland Sutton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton put up 3.8 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 48th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Courtland Sutton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sutton's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points131.210328
2024 Projected Fantasy Points110.813048

Courtland Sutton 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Sutton finished with 13.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks3.8124380

Courtland Sutton vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos threw the football on 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Sutton's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Courtland Sutton90597721017
Josh Reynolds6440608510
Marvin Mims332237711
Donald Parham4127285410

