Cooper Rush Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Quarterback Cooper Rush is looking at a matchup against the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league (194.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants, Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Rush worth a look for his upcoming game against the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Rush vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Passing Yards: 228.80

228.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.16

1.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.10

16.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Rush Fantasy Performance

With 43.5 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), Rush is the 39th-ranked player at the QB position and 221st among all players.

Through his last three games, Rush has connected on 69-of-110 throws for 646 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 32.4 total fantasy points (10.8 per game). With his legs, he's added five rushing yards on eight attempts.

Rush has piled up 807 passing yards (90-of-146) with four TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 43.4 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 11 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The peak of Rush's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders last week, as he posted 18.0 fantasy points by rushing for one yard on four attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Rush had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted -2.0 fantasy points -- 13-of-23 (56.5%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Giants Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Giants this year.

New York has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

