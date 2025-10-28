Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wideout Cooper Kupp faces a matchup versus the 26th-ranked passing defense in the league (244.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Kupp's next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Cooper Kupp Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.70

56.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

With 33.3 fantasy points this season (4.8 per game), Kupp is the 58th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 188th among all players.

In his last three games, Kupp has posted 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game), as he's caught nine passes on 13 targets for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Kupp has produced 22.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 21 targets into 15 catches for 188 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he compiled 10.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Kupp delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.2 points) in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, catching one ball for 32 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Washington has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Commanders this season.

