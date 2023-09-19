Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals -- whose passing defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL last year (229.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Kupp a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bengals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Kupp vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Kupp was 22nd at his position (and 86th overall) in fantasy points, with 126.4 (14.0 per game).

In his best game last year, Kupp picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 108 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In his second-best performance last year, Kupp picked up 18.9 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In what was his worst game of the season, Kupp finished with -0.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, -1 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kupp recorded 9.7 fantasy points -- seven catches, 80 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

The Bengals allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, three players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Bengals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Cincinnati gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Bengals allowed 16 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Cincinnati gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

On the ground, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

In terms of run defense, Cincinnati gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

In the running game, the Bengals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

