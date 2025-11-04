Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), wideout Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (231.8 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Kupp, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.58

44.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Kupp is currently the 65th-ranked player in fantasy (206th overall), with 33.3 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

In his last three games, Kupp has reeled in nine balls (on 13 targets) for 131 yards and one touchdown, good for 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game).

Kupp has accumulated 22.8 total fantasy points (4.6 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 15 balls (on 21 targets) for 188 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Kupp's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he racked up 10.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on three targets) for 40 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Kupp stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, catching one pass on one target for 32 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Arizona has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Arizona has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.