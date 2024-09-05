Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be up against the team with last season's 27th-ranked pass defense, the Detroit Lions (247.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth considering for his next game versus the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kupp vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.21

10.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.93

71.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Kupp 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 105.4 fantasy points (8.8 per game), Kupp was 41st at his position (and 142nd in the NFL).

Kupp picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- seven catches, 148 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last year.

Kupp's 17.5 fantasy points in Week 14 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- eight receptions, 115 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Kupp picked up 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the year, Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp picked up 1.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 18 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lions Defensive Performance

Against Detroit last year, six players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Lions allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Detroit gave up at least two touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Lions gave up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Detroit let six players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Lions gave up a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Detroit allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In the run game, one player collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Lions last season.

On the ground, Detroit allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Lions last year.

