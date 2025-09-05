Commanders vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

NFL action on Sunday includes the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants.

Commanders vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (84.8%)

Commanders vs Giants Point Spread

The Commanders are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Commanders are -120 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -102 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Commanders-Giants on Sept. 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Commanders vs Giants Moneyline

Washington is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +220 underdog on the road.

Commanders vs Giants Betting Trends

The Commanders covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

The Commanders had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.

Out of 17 Washington games last season, 11 went over the total.

The Giants covered the spread five times in 17 games last year.

New York's ATS record as an underdog of 5.5 points or greater was 5-4 last year.

Last season, six of the Giants' 17 games went over the point total.

