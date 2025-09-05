Commanders vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1
NFL action on Sunday includes the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants.
Commanders vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commanders win (84.8%)
Commanders vs Giants Point Spread
The Commanders are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Commanders are -120 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -102 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Commanders vs Giants Over/Under
An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Commanders-Giants on Sept. 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Commanders vs Giants Moneyline
Washington is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +220 underdog on the road.
Commanders vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Commanders covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- The Commanders had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- Out of 17 Washington games last season, 11 went over the total.
- The Giants covered the spread five times in 17 games last year.
- New York's ATS record as an underdog of 5.5 points or greater was 5-4 last year.
- Last season, six of the Giants' 17 games went over the point total.
Commanders vs Giants Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: WAS: (-270) | NYG: (+220)
- Spread: WAS: -5.5 (-120) | NYG: +5.5 (-102)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
