FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Colts vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Colts vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Indianapolis Colts facing the Houston Texans.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (65.8%)

Colts vs Texans Point Spread

The Colts are 4.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Colts are -105 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -115 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Texans Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Colts-Texans on Nov. 30, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Colts vs Texans Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Colts vs. Texans reveal Indianapolis as the favorite (-215) and Houston as the underdog (+180) on the road.

Colts vs Texans Betting Trends

  • Indianapolis has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
  • The Colts are 3-2 as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, six of the Colts' 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Texans have covered the spread five times in 11 games.
  • Houston is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Out of 11 Texans games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Colts vs. Texans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Colts vs Texans Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: IND: (-215) | HOU: (+180)
  • Spread: IND: -4.5 (-105) | HOU: +4.5 (-115)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup