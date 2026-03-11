Colorado State vs Fresno State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Colorado State Rams (20-11, 11-9 MWC) will hit the court in the MWC tournament against the No. 10 seed Fresno State Bulldogs (13-18, 7-13 MWC), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET live on MW Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colorado State win (68.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Colorado State (-6.5) versus Fresno State on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 144.5 points for this game.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 18-12-0 ATS this season.

Fresno State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Colorado State (7-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than Fresno State (7-6) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (53.8%).

The Rams have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) than they have in road games (6-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a better winning percentage at home (.706, 12-5-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

Colorado State has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 conference games.

Fresno State has 14 wins against the spread in 20 MWC games this season.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Colorado State has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rams have been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

Fresno State has compiled a 5-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.3% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played in 12 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer without a win.

Colorado State has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Head-to-Head Comparison

Colorado State's +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.8 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Brandon Rechsteiner's team-leading 12.3 points per game ranks 655th in the nation.

Fresno State puts up 73.2 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (151st in college basketball). It has a +5 scoring differential.

Jake Heidbreder's 16.7 points per game leads Fresno State and ranks 177th in the nation.

The Rams win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They record 29.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 313th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.1 per outing.

Carey Booth is 388th in college basketball play with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Rams.

The Bulldogs record 31.4 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Wilson Jacques averages 8.8 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Colorado State averages 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and allows 100.2 points per 100 possessions (309th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 256th in college basketball averaging 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 146th, allowing 94.0 points per 100 possessions.

