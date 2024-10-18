College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Georgia at Texas

College football fans were spoiled with a top-five matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks last week. We have another pair of national title hopefuls colliding in Week 8, but this time in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs, who carry the third-shortest odds to win the national championship (+490), will visit the Texas Longhorns -- the favorite to win it all (+350).

After showing vulnerability over the last month of play, which included a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, this carries a ton of weight for Georgia's current -460 odds to make the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Texas is playing like the best team in America. The Longhorns are rolling into this game as 4.5-point favorites thanks to a home game in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's circle the best bets for this must-see SEC clash.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Georgia at Texas Betting Picks

Earlier in the week, I was loving Texas to cover. The Longhorns are home, simply look like the better team, and Georgia has a long list of injuries. This includes second-string running back Branson Robinson and starting linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. both declared out while All-American guard Tate Ratledge is questionable after missing the last three games. Starting center Jared Wilson was also out the last two weeks and is probable to play.

While injury reports have swung in Georgia's favor over the last couple of days -- including Ratledge and Wilson's status looking positive -- this spread has continued to move in Texas' direction. On Wednesday, I liked the Longhorns to cover at -3.5. Now, I'm not so sure. The Bulldogs could finally have a healthy offensive line and this spread could continue to rise with Georgia -104 to cover +4.5. Plus, the public is on the Longhorns to cover (55%), making me even more hesitant on this pick.

Avoiding the spread altogether could be the way to go. Instead, how about leaning on over 56.5 points?

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

We know what Texas' offense is capable of, logging 43.2 points per game (5th-most) and 7.1 yards per play (10th-most). The passing attack, which averages 9.6 yards per passing attempt (8th-most) and 306.5 yards per contest (11th-most), will probably be the biggest worry for Georgia's defense.

The Bulldogs have struggled to slow the pass, surrendering 7.4 yards per passing attempt (bottom 55%) and 227.2 passing yards per contest (bottom 54%). Georgia also ranks 65th in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers could have all day in the pocket, for the Longhorns hold PFF's top pass block grade fueled offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, who are both among the top-35 prospects in NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board. Plus, the Bulldogs' pass rush grade ranks 63rd, and star defensive end Mykel Williams has been playing limited snaps.

That's the first check for the over, and we can put Texas' defense into question. While it leads the nation with 6.3 PPG allowed and 3.5 yards per play allowed, the unit has yet to face a Power Four offense within the top 50 of expected points added (EPA) per play. Georgia ranks eighth in EPA per play on offense, sits in the top 18% in yards per passing attempt and passing yards per game, and quarterback Carson Beck holds a PFF 85.2 pass grade and is tied for the sixth-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+1500).

With 30.6 PPG (top 30%), Georgia is more than capable of putting up some numbers on the Longhorns' stingy defense.

As mentioned, Texas has looked like the better team and seems in line for another win with a home atmosphere while the Bulldogs are dealing with injuries.

Instead of a spread or moneyline pick, backing the Longhorns to cover the -3.5 first half spread provides better value. Georgia is not unfamiliar to slow starts in big games this season.

1st Half Spread 1st Half Spread Texas -3.5 -112 View more odds in Sportsbook

For example, the Bulldogs have faced only three teams within the top 50 of net EPA per play. In those games -- against Clemson, Kentucky, and Alabama -- Georgia averaged a margin of -6.7 points at half. The Bulldogs only led Clemson with a 6-0 score at half, and we saw a much better version of Georgia in the second half with a +25 point margin.

Meanwhile, Texas holds an average margin of +18.0 points at half against Power Four schools. Two of these opponents were top-25 wins against Michigan and Oklahoma that took place away from home.

A fast start is in play for the Longhorns.

Georgia's pass defense is a massive concern ahead of this Titanic-sized clash. That makes it worthwhile to target one of Texas' talented receivers.

Isaiah Bond leads the bunch with 369 receiving yards on the season while ranking as the 24th-best prospect on the 2025 Consensus Big Board. However, Bond left last week's game with an ankle injury. After being listed as questionable earlier in the week, Bond is now probable. Still, there could be some hesitation around backing Bond considering the ankle setback.

True freshman wideout Ryan Wingo could be the answer. His receiving prop is set at only 28.5 yards. He's averaging 49.3 receiving yards per game this season and has reached 40 receiving yards in three of his last four outings. His alternate 40+ receiving yard prop holds an intriguing +154 line.

Ryan Wingo (TEX) - Alt Receiving Yds Ryan Wingo (TEX) - Alt Receiving Yds Ryan Wingo (TEX) 40+ Yards +154 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is a favorable matchup for Wingo, as well. Georgia is no stranger to allowing big plays through the air. The loss to Alabama is a prime example; the Crimson Tide averaged 11.3 yards per attempt.

Bama had eight receivers produce at least one 15+ yard catch in the matchup. Ryan Williams gave the Bulldogs fits, logging 177 receiving yards on six catches (29.5 yards per reception). Wingo hasn't quite been on Williams' level, but he's still a walking big play.

Texas' freshman wideout is averaging 22.8 yards per catch and has produced one reception of at least 25 yards in three of his last four games. Wingo's speed can break the top off of a defense, and considering how Georgia fared against big plays against Alabama, the Longhorns' passing attack should produce more than enough big plays for Wingo to reach that 40-yard mark.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.