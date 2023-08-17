FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:47 AM

Looking to wager on the winner of the MAC in 2023? Toledo (+160) and Ohio (+190) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

2023 MAC Championship Odds

Toledo (+160)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 40.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 473.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.3

Ohio (+190)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 24.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 346.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 234.2

Miami (OH) (+450)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 31.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 385.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.2

Central Michigan (+1400)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 23.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 340.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 437.2

Buffalo (+1400)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 28.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 33.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 337.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 443.7

Northern Illinois (+2000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 25.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 359.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.8

Eastern Michigan (+2000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 17.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 259.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.7

Western Michigan (+10000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 25.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 388.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.8

Ball State (+12500)

  • Record: 1-5
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 16.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 301.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.7

Bowling Green (+12500)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 18.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 303.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.5

Akron (+20000)

  • Record: 1-5
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 16.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 293.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.8

Kent State (+30000)

  • Record: 1-5
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 13.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 35.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 262.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.2

Bet on the MAC championship on FanDuel today!

Recent MAC Results

Date
Venue
Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28October 7Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Toledo 41 UMass 24October 7Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Buffalo 37 Central Michigan 13October 7UB Stadium
Miami (OH) 27 Bowling Green 0October 7Fred C. Yager Stadium
Ohio 42 Kent State 17October 7Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Northern Illinois 55 Akron 14October 7InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Eastern Michigan 24 Ball State 10October 7Rynearson Stadium

Upcoming MAC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Eastern Michigan (-8.5)
Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Toledo (-17.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Buffalo (-3.5)
Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Central Michigan (-10)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Miami (OH) (-8.5)
Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Ohio (-5.5)