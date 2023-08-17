2023 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:47 AM
Looking to wager on the winner of the MAC in 2023? Toledo (+160) and Ohio (+190) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.
2023 MAC Championship Odds
Toledo (+160)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 40.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 473.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.3
Ohio (+190)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 24.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 346.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 234.2
Miami (OH) (+450)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 31.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 385.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.2
Central Michigan (+1400)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 23.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 340.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 437.2
Buffalo (+1400)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 28.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 33.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 337.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 443.7
Northern Illinois (+2000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 25.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 359.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.8
Eastern Michigan (+2000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 17.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 259.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.7
Western Michigan (+10000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 25.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 388.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.8
Ball State (+12500)
- Record: 1-5
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 16.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 301.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.7
Bowling Green (+12500)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 18.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 303.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.5
Akron (+20000)
- Record: 1-5
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 16.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 293.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.8
Kent State (+30000)
- Record: 1-5
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 13.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 35.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 262.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.2
Recent MAC Results
Date
Venue
|Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28
|October 7
|Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
|Toledo 41 UMass 24
|October 7
|Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
|Buffalo 37 Central Michigan 13
|October 7
|UB Stadium
|Miami (OH) 27 Bowling Green 0
|October 7
|Fred C. Yager Stadium
|Ohio 42 Kent State 17
|October 7
|Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
|Northern Illinois 55 Akron 14
|October 7
|InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
|Eastern Michigan 24 Ball State 10
|October 7
|Rynearson Stadium
Upcoming MAC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Eastern Michigan (-8.5)
|Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Toledo (-17.5)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Buffalo (-3.5)
|Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Central Michigan (-10)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Ohio (-5.5)