2023 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:47 AM

Looking to wager on the winner of the MAC in 2023? Toledo (+160) and Ohio (+190) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.

2023 MAC Championship Odds

Toledo (+160)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 40.8

40.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0

23.0 Total Yards Per Game: 473.2

473.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.3

Ohio (+190)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 24.5

24.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8

11.8 Total Yards Per Game: 346.3

346.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 234.2

Miami (OH) (+450)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 31.2

31.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.8

18.8 Total Yards Per Game: 385.5

385.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.2

Central Michigan (+1400)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 23.7

23.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0

34.0 Total Yards Per Game: 340.5

340.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 437.2

Buffalo (+1400)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 28.2

28.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.5

33.5 Total Yards Per Game: 337.2

337.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 443.7

Northern Illinois (+2000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 25.2

25.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0

24.0 Total Yards Per Game: 359.5

359.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.8

Eastern Michigan (+2000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 17.5

17.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3

20.3 Total Yards Per Game: 259.0

259.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.7

Western Michigan (+10000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 25.5

25.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.7

36.7 Total Yards Per Game: 388.8

388.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.8

Ball State (+12500)

Record: 1-5

1-5 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 16.5

16.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7

33.7 Total Yards Per Game: 301.8

301.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.7

Bowling Green (+12500)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 18.8

18.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.7

28.7 Total Yards Per Game: 303.5

303.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.5

Akron (+20000)

Record: 1-5

1-5 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 16.5

16.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5

29.5 Total Yards Per Game: 293.3

293.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.8

Kent State (+30000)

Record: 1-5

1-5 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 13.3

13.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.3

35.3 Total Yards Per Game: 262.0

262.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.2

Recent MAC Results

Date Venue Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28 October 7 Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Toledo 41 UMass 24 October 7 Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Buffalo 37 Central Michigan 13 October 7 UB Stadium Miami (OH) 27 Bowling Green 0 October 7 Fred C. Yager Stadium Ohio 42 Kent State 17 October 7 Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium Northern Illinois 55 Akron 14 October 7 InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field Eastern Michigan 24 Ball State 10 October 7 Rynearson Stadium

Upcoming MAC Games