NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 5:40 AM

To clinch CUSA this season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+130) and the Liberty Flames (+130) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2023 CUSA Championship Odds

Western Kentucky (+130)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 31.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 367.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 497.8

Liberty (+130)

  • Record: 4-0
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 40.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 501.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 310.8

Middle Tennessee (+700)

  • Record: 1-3
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 21.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 358.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.5

Louisiana Tech (+1400)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 27.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 392.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.8

UTEP (+1600)

  • Record: 1-4
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 17.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 350.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.0

New Mexico State (+3000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 29.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 436.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.0

Florida International (+6000)

  • Record: 3-2
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 21.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 315.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.2

Recent CUSA Results

Date
Venue
Troy 27 Western Kentucky 24September 23Veterans Memorial Stadium
Nebraska 28 Louisiana Tech 14September 23Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Jacksonville State 21 Eastern Michigan 0September 23Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Liberty 38 Florida International 6September 23Riccardo Silva Stadium
Houston 38 Sam Houston 7September 23John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Colorado State 31 Middle Tennessee 23September 23Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
UNLV 45 UTEP 28September 23Sun Bowl Stadium
View Full Table

Upcoming CUSA Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 28Western Kentucky (-6.5)
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29Louisiana Tech (-1)