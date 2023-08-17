2023 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship
To clinch CUSA this season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+130) and the Liberty Flames (+130) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.
2023 CUSA Championship Odds
Western Kentucky (+130)
- Record: 2-2
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 31.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 367.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 497.8
Liberty (+130)
- Record: 4-0
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 40.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 501.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 310.8
Middle Tennessee (+700)
- Record: 1-3
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 21.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 358.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.5
Louisiana Tech (+1400)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 27.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 392.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.8
UTEP (+1600)
- Record: 1-4
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 17.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 350.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.0
New Mexico State (+3000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 29.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 436.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.0
Florida International (+6000)
- Record: 3-2
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 21.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 315.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.2
Recent CUSA Results
Date
Venue
|Troy 27 Western Kentucky 24
|September 23
|Veterans Memorial Stadium
|Nebraska 28 Louisiana Tech 14
|September 23
|Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
|Jacksonville State 21 Eastern Michigan 0
|September 23
|Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
|Liberty 38 Florida International 6
|September 23
|Riccardo Silva Stadium
|Houston 38 Sam Houston 7
|September 23
|John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
|Colorado State 31 Middle Tennessee 23
|September 23
|Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
|UNLV 45 UTEP 28
|September 23
|Sun Bowl Stadium
Upcoming CUSA Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 28
|Western Kentucky (-6.5)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29
|Louisiana Tech (-1)