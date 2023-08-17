2023 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:40 AM

To clinch CUSA this season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+130) and the Liberty Flames (+130) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2023 CUSA Championship Odds

Western Kentucky (+130)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 31.8

31.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0

34.0 Total Yards Per Game: 367.5

367.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 497.8

Liberty (+130)

Record: 4-0

4-0 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 40.0

40.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5

18.5 Total Yards Per Game: 501.0

501.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 310.8

Middle Tennessee (+700)

Record: 1-3

1-3 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 21.0

21.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.0

31.0 Total Yards Per Game: 358.5

358.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.5

Louisiana Tech (+1400)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 27.6

27.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8

28.8 Total Yards Per Game: 392.8

392.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.8

UTEP (+1600)

Record: 1-4

1-4 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 17.4

17.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0

29.0 Total Yards Per Game: 350.8

350.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.0

New Mexico State (+3000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 29.8

29.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4

26.4 Total Yards Per Game: 436.2

436.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.0

Florida International (+6000)

Record: 3-2

3-2 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 21.4

21.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6

25.6 Total Yards Per Game: 315.2

315.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.2

Recent CUSA Results

Date Venue Troy 27 Western Kentucky 24 September 23 Veterans Memorial Stadium Nebraska 28 Louisiana Tech 14 September 23 Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Jacksonville State 21 Eastern Michigan 0 September 23 Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium Liberty 38 Florida International 6 September 23 Riccardo Silva Stadium Houston 38 Sam Houston 7 September 23 John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium Colorado State 31 Middle Tennessee 23 September 23 Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium UNLV 45 UTEP 28 September 23 Sun Bowl Stadium View Full Table

Upcoming CUSA Games