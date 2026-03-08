Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 8

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.

Maryland vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins

No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Illinois (92.45% win probability)

Illinois (92.45% win probability) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: March 8

March 8 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Maryland vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (74.20% win probability)

Michigan (74.20% win probability) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: March 8

March 8 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Michigan vs. Michigan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (75.73% win probability)

Nebraska (75.73% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-7.5)

Nebraska (-7.5) Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Date: March 8

March 8 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Nebraska vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!