Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 8

Data Skrive
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 8

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.

Maryland vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (92.45% win probability)
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 8
  • TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs. Michigan State

  • Matchup: No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (74.20% win probability)
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 8
  • TV Channel: CBS

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

