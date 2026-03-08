FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-25-8)
  • Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-118)Oilers (-102)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (54.2%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +210.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Oilers game on March 8, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Oilers moneyline has Vegas as a -118 favorite, while Edmonton is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup