NHL
Golden Knights vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-25-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-118)
|Oilers (-102)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (54.2%)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +210.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Oilers game on March 8, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Oilers moneyline has Vegas as a -118 favorite, while Edmonton is a -102 underdog on the road.