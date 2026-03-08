Golden Knights vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-25-8)

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-118) Oilers (-102) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (54.2%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +210.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Oilers game on March 8, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Oilers moneyline has Vegas as a -118 favorite, while Edmonton is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!