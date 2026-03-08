NHL
Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (38-14-10) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-10)
- Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-250)
|Blackhawks (+202)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (77.2%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Stars are -106 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -114.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on March 8, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Blackhawks reveal Dallas as the favorite (-250) and Chicago as the underdog (+202) on the road.