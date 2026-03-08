Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Sunday.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (38-14-10) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-10)

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-250) Blackhawks (+202) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (77.2%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Stars are -106 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -114.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on March 8, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Blackhawks reveal Dallas as the favorite (-250) and Chicago as the underdog (+202) on the road.

