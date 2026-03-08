FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive

Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Sunday.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (38-14-10) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-10)
  • Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-250)Blackhawks (+202)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (77.2%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Stars are -106 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -114.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on March 8, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Blackhawks reveal Dallas as the favorite (-250) and Chicago as the underdog (+202) on the road.

