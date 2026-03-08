Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

In NHL action on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (42-10-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-16-10)

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-164) Wild (+136) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (57.5%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Wild are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Wild on March 8, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

The Avalanche vs Wild moneyline has Colorado as a -164 favorite, while Minnesota is a +136 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!