NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 30

With two games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 2 Houston and No. 6 Tennessee at 2:20 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? See our picks and predictions below.

For analysis of all the big matchups in the NCAA Tournament today, read our betting odds preview below.

Houston vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars
  • Projected Winner: Houston (56.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Houston (-3.5)
  • Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 30
  • TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Houston vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Auburn vs. Michigan State

  • Matchup: No. 8 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (55.16% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-4.5)
  • Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 30
  • TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Auburn vs. Michigan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

