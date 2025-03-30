Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 30

With two games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 2 Houston and No. 6 Tennessee at 2:20 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? See our picks and predictions below.

For analysis of all the big matchups in the NCAA Tournament today, read our betting odds preview below.

Houston vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (56.61% win probability)

Houston (56.61% win probability) Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Houston (-3.5) Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Date: March 30

March 30 TV Channel: CBS

Auburn vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 8 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (55.16% win probability)

Auburn (55.16% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-4.5)

Auburn (-4.5) Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET Date: March 30

March 30 TV Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

