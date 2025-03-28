NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 28
There are four games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 4 Auburn taking on No. 14 Michigan (at 9:39 p.m. ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.
Here is the betting info to dissect ahead of Friday in the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (61.13% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-3.5)
- Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
- Date: March 28
- TV Channel: CBS
Tennessee vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (66.21% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-4.5)
- Time: 7:39 p.m. ET
- Date: March 28
- TV Channel: TBS
Auburn vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (69.48% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-8.5)
- Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
- Date: March 29
- TV Channel: CBS
Houston vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (69.49% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-8.5)
- Time: 10:09 p.m. ET
- Date: March 29
- TV Channel: TBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
