Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 28

There are four games on Friday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 4 Auburn taking on No. 14 Michigan (at 9:39 p.m. ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.

Here is the betting info to dissect ahead of Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (61.13% win probability)

Michigan State (61.13% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-3.5)

Michigan State (-3.5) Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

7:09 p.m. ET Date: March 28

March 28 TV Channel: CBS

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (66.21% win probability)

Tennessee (66.21% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-4.5)

Tennessee (-4.5) Time: 7:39 p.m. ET

7:39 p.m. ET Date: March 28

March 28 TV Channel: TBS

Auburn vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (69.48% win probability)

Auburn (69.48% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-8.5)

Auburn (-8.5) Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

9:39 p.m. ET Date: March 29

March 29 TV Channel: CBS

Houston vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars

No. 22 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (69.49% win probability)

Houston (69.49% win probability) Spread: Houston (-8.5)

Houston (-8.5) Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

10:09 p.m. ET Date: March 29

March 29 TV Channel: TBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

