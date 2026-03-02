Duke vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (19-10, 10-6 ACC) on March 2, 2026 at Lenovo Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 2, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

Duke vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (67.4%)

Before you place a wager on Duke-NC State outing (in which Duke is a 9.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 147.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Duke vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

NC State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 14 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Wolfpack have a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than away (.400, 4-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Duke is 9-7-0 this year.

NC State is 7-9-0 against the spread in ACC play this year.

Duke vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 16 games this year when favored by -529 or better on the moneyline.

NC State has won 25% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-3).

The Wolfpack have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 20.3 points per game (scoring 82.8 per game to rank 46th in college basketball while giving up 62.5 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and has a +590 scoring differential overall.

Cameron Boozer paces Duke, scoring 22.5 points per game (sixth in the nation).

NC State outscores opponents by 9.1 points per game (posting 84.2 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowing 75.1 per outing, 223rd in college basketball) and has a +264 scoring differential.

Darrion Williams' 14.3 points per game paces NC State and ranks 368th in the nation.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. They record 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.4 per contest.

Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 10 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball play).

The Wolfpack rank 175th in the country at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 their opponents average.

Ven-Allen Lubin's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Wolfpack and rank 133rd in the nation.

Duke ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is second in college basketball, allowing 82.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack's 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in college basketball, and the 95.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 174th in college basketball.

