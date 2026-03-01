Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 1

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Sunday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between Ohio State and No. 8 Purdue at 1:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Ohio State vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Purdue (55.70% win probability)

Purdue (55.70% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-6.5)

Purdue (-6.5) Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: CBS

Indiana vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 13 Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

No. 13 Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: Michigan State (57.74% win probability)

Michigan State (57.74% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)

Michigan State (-2.5) Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

