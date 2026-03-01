FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 1

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Sunday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between Ohio State and No. 8 Purdue at 1:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Ohio State vs. Purdue

Bet on Ohio State vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs. Michigan State

Bet on Indiana vs. Michigan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup