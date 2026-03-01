Purdue vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Purdue Boilermakers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Purdue vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (54.8%)

Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite over Ohio State on Sunday and the total is set at 150.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Ohio State has put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Ohio State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (60%).

The Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread at home (5-11-0) than they do in road games (6-3-0).

This season, the Buckeyes are 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Purdue has seven wins against the spread in 17 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Ohio State is 8-9-0 this year.

Purdue vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (77.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Boilermakers have come away with a win 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or shorter on the moneyline.

Ohio State has a 2-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.2% of those games).

The Buckeyes have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue put up 77.3 points per game and allowed 70.4 last season, making them 82nd in college basketball offensively and 126th on defense.

Last season, Purdue was 300th in the nation in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2).

With 15.9 assists per game last season, Purdue was 42nd in college basketball.

Purdue was 62nd in the country in turnovers per game (9.9) and 176th in turnovers forced (11.3) last season.

With 78.8 points per game on offense, Ohio State was 58th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it ceded 73.5 points per contest, which ranked 225th in college basketball.

Ohio State ranked 287th in the country with 30.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 147th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Ohio State put up 13.1 assists per game, which ranked them 214th in the nation.

Ohio State committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!