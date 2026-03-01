Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (30-31) are 6-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6 235.5 -205 +172

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (71.6%)

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a matchup 30 times this season (30-31-0).

The Trail Blazers have 33 wins against the spread in 61 games this year.

Hawks games have gone over the total 29 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over 32 times in 61 opportunities (52.5%).

In home games, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (12-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-14-0).

At home, the Hawks go over the total 37.9% of the time (11 of 29 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 56.2% of games (18 of 32).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (18-13-0) than away (15-15-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 20 of 31 times at home (64.5%), and 12 of 30 away (40%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.4 points, 6.5 boards and 6.2 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

CJ McCollum averages 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Donovan Clingan averages 11.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Toumani Camara averages 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.8 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Jrue Holiday.

The Trail Blazers receive 8.9 points per game from Vit Krejci, plus 2.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

