Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Coverage: FDSDET and FDSFL

The Detroit Pistons (44-14) are 5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (31-27) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSFL. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5 224.5 -200 +168

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (56.5%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 31 times in 58 games with a set spread.

The Magic have 24 wins against the spread in 58 games this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the total in 30 of 58 opportunities (51.7%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in road games (16-10-1) than it has in home games (15-16-0).

The Pistons have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (45.2%) than road games (48.1%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (13-16-0) than away (11-18-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 29, 55.2%) than away (14 of 29, 48.3%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.4 points, 9.8 assists and 5.8 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 18.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 63.4% from the field (seventh in league).

Ausar Thompson averages 10.3 points, 5.9 boards and 2.9 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Tobias Harris averages 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.7 points, 8.5 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Desmond Bane averages 20.3 points, 4.2 boards and 4.1 assists. He is also draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Anthony Black gets the Magic 15.7 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Magic receive 11.6 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 13.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

