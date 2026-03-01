Michigan State vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) on March 1, 2026 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan State (-2.5) versus Indiana on Sunday. The total is set at 144.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Indiana has compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Indiana is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 10-10 ATS record Michigan State puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Spartans have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). They have covered eight times in 16 games at home and four times in eight games on the road.

Against the spread, the Hoosiers have performed better at home (8-8-0) than away (4-6-0).

Michigan State has 10 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this season.

Indiana has covered the spread eight times in 17 Big Ten games.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (90.9%) in those contests.

The Spartans have a win-loss record of 18-1 when favored by -160 or better by bookmakers this year.

Indiana has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Indiana has finished 2-6 in those games.

The Hoosiers have a record of 2-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (25%).

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +334 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.4 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (23rd in college basketball).

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s 14.9 points per game lead Michigan State and are 298th in the nation.

Indiana puts up 79.3 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (125th in college basketball). It has a +201 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Lamar Wilkerson's 21 points per game paces Indiana and ranks 17th in college basketball.

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 12.2 boards on average. They collect 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.5 per contest.

Jaxon Kohler is 29th in college basketball action with 9.1 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The Hoosiers are 310th in the nation at 29.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.8 their opponents average.

Tucker DeVries' 5.1 rebounds per game lead the Hoosiers and rank 558th in college basketball.

Michigan State averages 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (53rd in college basketball), and allows 88 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

The Hoosiers rank 33rd in college basketball averaging 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 205th, allowing 95.8 points per 100 possessions.

