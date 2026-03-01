NHL
Ducks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ducks vs Flames Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (32-23-3) vs. Calgary Flames (24-28-6)
- Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-176)
|Flames (+146)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (51.2%)
Ducks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -178.
Ducks vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Flames on March 1, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Ducks vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Flames, Anaheim is the favorite at -176, and Calgary is +146 playing on the road.