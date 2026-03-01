Ducks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames.

Ducks vs Flames Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (32-23-3) vs. Calgary Flames (24-28-6)

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-176) Flames (+146) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (51.2%)

Ducks vs Flames Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -178.

Ducks vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Flames on March 1, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Ducks vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Flames, Anaheim is the favorite at -176, and Calgary is +146 playing on the road.

