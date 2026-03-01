Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock and NBCS-PH

The Boston Celtics (39-20) will look to Jaylen Brown (fourth in the league scoring 29.1 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Tyrese Maxey (fourth in the NBA with 29.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (33-26) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 9.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 220.5 -355 +285

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.4%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 34 times over 59 games with a set spread.

The 76ers are 31-27-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 22 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 59 opportunities (54.2%).

At home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (14-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-10-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 28 opportunities this season (39.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 31 opportunities (35.5%).

This season, Philadelphia is 13-17-1 at home against the spread (.419 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-10-0 ATS (.643).

76ers games have gone above the over/under 54.8% of the time at home (17 of 31), and 53.6% of the time away (15 of 28).

Celtics Leaders

Brown averages 29.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 8.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 29.1 points, 4.1 boards and 6.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (fifth in league).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Quentin Grimes averages 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. provides the 76ers 14.5 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Andre Drummond provides the 76ers 6.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

